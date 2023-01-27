NHL Parlays for January 27: Potential NHL Parlay Odds & Payouts

Hockey is the most chaotic of the major sports. Stoppages are few and far between, grown men hurl themselves into each other while skating 20 miles per hour, and teams face a neverending battle of possessing the puck or trying to obtain it. But, as with most things, there’s a science within the mayhem.

We’re giving bettors another tool to put in their arsenal with our NHL parlay breakdown.

Pacific Division Winners

Bets: Vegas Golden Knights +135 vs. New York Rangers, Calgary Flames -105 vs. Seattle Kraken

Odds: +339

Payout: $439.45 on a $100 bet

The Vegas Golden Knights’ six-game road trip is off to a terrible start. Still, the Pacific Division co-leaders could get back in the win column on Friday night against the New York Rangers.

Vegas dropped the opening two games of its excursion but is due for better outcomes. The Golden Knights have outplayed their opponents in two of their past three and have tidied up their defensive zone coverage. Opponents are mustering just 8.4 high-danger and 21.2 scoring chances over Vegas’s last five games.

That’s terrible news for the Broadway Blueshirts, who have recently been one of the worst-scoring teams in the league. Over their last six games, the Rangers have scored just eight goals at five-on-five, resulting in a pathetic 5.5 shooting percentage. That improves only marginally across all strengths, increasing to 7.9%.

The defense will be emphasized for the Knights, and the Rangers don’t have the offensive wherewithal to break through.

The Calgary Flames deserved better last night. Calgary hosted the lowly Chicago Blackhawks, outplaying the visitors for a full 60 minutes but still losing on home ice. They must pick up the pieces in a hurry as they take on the Seattle Kraken on the second night of a back-to-back.

Over the last ten days, Calgary has been the superior team every time they step on the ice. The Flames have outplayed their opponents in four straight, posting a cumulative 61.3 expected goals-for rating. Still, they only have two wins over that stretch and have watched their PDO plunge to .983.

The Kraken are on the other end of the PDO spectrum, accumulating the second-highest rating this year. Although impressive, it does imply they are regression candidates. That position is validated with their recent game scores, as they’ve been outplayed in ten of their previous 15. A span in which they have only five losses.

Waves collide in this Pacific Division matchup, and the Kraken could be out-matched by an efficient Flames team.

Goals Aplenty

Bets: Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs -1.5 -105, New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars Over 6 -110

Odds: +272

Payout: $372.45 on a $100 bet

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been locked in some tightly contested battles over the past week, a trend undermined by their sterling metrics. They are projected for a substantial increase in scoring, which should help them cover the puck line against their provincial rivals, the Ottawa Senators.

The Leafs’ offense is rolling over their recent sample, but their scoring doesn’t reflect their imposing performances. Toronto has eclipsed 17 high-danger chances in three straight, a span in which they are scoring on just 8.9% of shots across all strengths.

A game against the Sens could be exactly what’s needed to get the Leafs scoring back up to season benchmarks. Sens goalies have combined for an 87.7% save percentage over their past seven games, falling below 83.5% on three occasions.

Toronto is due for an outburst, and the Sens will open the floodgates.

The New Jersey Devils are playing on consecutive nights as they travel to take on the Dallas Stars. The Central Division leaders can push the pace offensively, and the Devils have the talent to keep pace.

Dallas has been on a run lately, attempting ten or more high-danger opportunities in four straight and 24 or more scoring chances in three of four. However, the Stars have seen a decreased shooting percentage over the last two, scoring just four goals on 7.7% shooting.

Increased output is expected against a Devils team that is skating on back-to-back nights and playing their third game in four nights. New Jersey has allowed at least ten quality chances in all but one of their previous seven while maintaining their top-tier scoring.

Both teams have firepower, and goals will be scored in this non-conference meeting.