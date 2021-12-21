NHL Pausing Season Earlier Than Expected to Resolve COVID-19 Issues

With postponements stacking up, the NHL has decided to enter their holiday break a day early. Elliotte Friedman broke the news, stating that the league will be shuttered on Wednesday through Christmas day, with players reporting back a day earlier than expected to facilitate COVID-19 testing.

Hearing NHL/NHLPA will agree to pause season Wednesday through Christmas Day. Players will return to team facilities on 26th — one day earlier than usual — so that testing can be resumed. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 21, 2021

The league had previously postponed all games requiring cross-border travel, but that didn’t preclude American-based teams from dealing with cancelations. Four of five games were postponed on Monday, with eight of 10 games on Tuesday needing to be re-scheduled.

That leaves just two games tomorrow. The Philadelphia Flyers host the Washington Capitals in a Metropolitan Division game. The reigning Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning travel for an inter-conference battle with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Keep your eyes on FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on both games. It’s also a good time to reconsider our portfolios in the futures market, with conference, division, player, and Stanley Cup futures available for wagering.