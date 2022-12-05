The NHL has had many great goal-scorers throughout its remarkable history, but one stands above with multiple records.

Scoring goals is the hardest thing to do in hockey, and this list of players has gone above and beyond in that department.

NHL Players With Most Career Hat Tricks

Wayne Gretzky has recorded the most career three-goal games in NHL history. The Great One has tallied 50 career games with three or more goals and is widely known as the best hockey player ever to lace up skates. Behind Gretzky is another icon, Mario Lemieux, who’s recorded 40 career games of at least three goals. Rounding out the top three is Mike Bossy, who had 39 hat-tricks over his historic NHL career.