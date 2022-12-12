The Stanley Cup Playoffs are a hellscape. NHL teams have to run a gauntlet of seven-game series, needing to win five rounds to be crowned champion. The intensity is dialed up, and travel is relentless. That’s why playoff matchups are so critical to which teams advance to the next round. As part of our season-long NHL coverage, we’ll be keeping an eye on how playoff matchups evolve throughout the campaign.

NHL Playoff Picture: NHL Playoff Bracket if Season Ended Today

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Atlantic Division – Boston Bruins No. 2 Wild Card – New York Rangers No. 1 Metropolitan Division – New Jersey Devils No. 1 Wild Card – New York Islanders No. 2 Metropolitan Division – Carolina Hurricanes No. 3 Metropolitan Division – Pittsburgh Penguins No. 2 Atlantic Division – Toronto Maple Leafs No. 3 Atlantic Division – Tampa Bay Lightning

Nobody has been better than the Boston Bruins, who usurped the New Jersey Devils for the best record in the NHL. In doing so, they have set up a potential first-round matchup with the New York Rangers. Through 27 games, Boston has just four regulation losses, resulting in a +48 goal differential. The B’s could make short work of the Rangers, who sit middle of the pack in expected goals-for percentage and have the second-most goals against among Eastern Conference playoff teams.

The upstart Devils remain one of the best in the league, but if the playoffs started today, they would face off against the New York Islanders. That could be one of the highest-scoring playoff series, as both teams sit top 12 in five-on-five scoring and expected goals-for.

Wins in five straight have helped the Pittsburgh Penguins move into the top three in the Metropolitan Division, setting up a collision with the Carolina Hurricanes. Age isn’t slowing down Sidney Crosby, who has 38 points in 28 games, as he tries to lead the Pens on their fourth Stanley Cup run. The Canes don’t have a superstar of Crosby’s ilk, but they have four competent lines that make them a tough out in the postseason.

The No. 2 vs. No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division remains unchanged from last week, with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning. Mitch Marner has taken the Leafs on a trip, but until they exorcise their playoff demons, no regular-season accomplishment will satisfy this bloodthirsty fanbase. The Lightning are three-time defending Eastern Conference champions, and the Leafs haven’t played a second-round series since 2004.

Western Conference

No. 1 Pacific Division – Vegas Golden Knights No. 2 Wild Card – Minnesota Wild No. 1 Central Division – Winnipeg Jets No. 1 Wild Card – Edmonton Oilers No. 2 Pacific Division – Seattle Kraken No. 3 Pacific Division – Los Angeles Kings No. 2 Central Division – Dallas Stars No. 3 Central Division – Colorado Avalanche

The narrative would write itself if Marc-Andre Fleury took to the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights in the opening round. Fleury spent four seasons with the Golden Knights before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks. He’s since landed with the Minnesota Wild, and there would be no greater pleasure than sending the best team in the Western Conference packing after Round 1.

Only two Canadian teams are in the Western Conference playoff picture, and one wouldn’t make it out of the first round. The Winnipeg Jets are flying high in the Central Division, leading the way as we approach the holiday roster freeze. They may have to contain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the playoffs, which few teams have been able to do. Nevertheless, the prairie provinces would welcome a matchup featuring two of the most offensive teams in the league.

The Seattle Kraken are holding steady as the two-seed in the Pacific Division, as are the Los Angeles Kings, who remain third in the standings. The Kings have played the most games in the league, and their three-point cushion could be undone by the three games the Oilers have in hand. Likewise, the Kraken have several games in hand over the top-ranked Golden Knights and could use their next three games to catch Vegas for the top spot in the division.

Lastly, we all knew the Colorado Avalanche wouldn’t remain a wild card team, and their march up the standings has moved them into the third spot in the Central Division. Still, they remain seven points short of the Dallas Stars and need to sustain their current pace to catch their division rivals. Home ice means a lot in the playoffs, and playing on the road could be the disadvantage that stops the Avs’ momentum.