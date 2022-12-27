The Stanley Cup Playoffs are a hellscape. NHL teams have to run a gauntlet of seven-game series, needing to win five rounds to be crowned champion. The intensity is dialed up, and travel is relentless. That’s why playoff matchups are so critical to which teams advance to the next round. As part of our season-long NHL coverage, we’ll be keeping an eye on how playoff matchups evolve throughout the campaign.

NHL Playoff Picture: NHL Playoff Bracket if Season Ended Today

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Atlantic Division – Boston Bruins No. 2 Wild Card – Washington Capitals No. 1 Metropolitan Division – Carolina Hurricanes No. 1 Wild Card – New York Rangers No. 2 Metropolitan Division – New Jersey Devils No. 3 Metropolitan Division – Pittsburgh Penguins No. 2 Atlantic Division – Toronto Maple Leafs No. 3 Atlantic Division – Tampa Bay Lightning

Wins keep piling up for the Boston Bruins, who continue to put distance between themselves and the rest of the Atlantic Division. As well as the Bruins have played recently, the Washington Capitals have been superior. The Caps have won nine of their past ten to move into the final wild-card berth, setting up a potential first-round matchup with the B’s. Washington finally got the playoff monkey off their back a few seasons ago and would be a worthy adversary if they had to play the Bruins.

Both teams would be grateful not to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the opening round. The Canes have been the hottest team in the league, compiling a 13-game point streak and going 12-0-1. That dwarfs the New York Rangers’ 8-2-0 record over the last ten, making them nothing more than playoff fodder for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes.

One team who has seen its fortunes fade is the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey was running hot over the early part of the season but has just three wins over the previous 11 contests. Their path back to the top of the division doesn’t look any easier, with matchups against the Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Hurricanes immediately after the holiday break. Coincidentally, that could foreshadow the Devils’ potential playoff opponents, starting with the Pens in Round 1.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning are holding steady in their respective positions in the Atlantic Division standings. The Leafs have reinforced their place over their current schedule, going on a 14-2-3 streak dating back to mid-November. That’s been the status quo for the Maple Leafs in the regular season, and they’ll need to maintain that effort in the postseason to shake their underperforming reputation.

Western Conference

No. 1 Pacific Division – Vegas Golden Knights No. 2 Wild Card – Calgary Flames No. 1 Central Division – Dallas Stars No. 1 Wild Card – Minnesota Wild No. 2 Pacific Division – Los Angeles Kings No. 3 Pacific Division – Seattle Kraken No. 2 Central Division – Winnipeg Jets No. 3 Central Division – Colorado Avalanche

The Calgary Flames occupy a playoff spot for the first time this season. The Flames have sputtered recently, winning just four of ten games, but they’ve been better than their provincial rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, overtaking them in the standings. Overtime losses don’t count for anything in the postseason, but they’ve helped Calgary set up a potential opening-round meeting with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Dallas has sustained its form, leading the Central Division by three points heading into 2023. That could signal a potential meeting with their division rivals, the Minnesota Wild. These teams haven’t met in the playoffs since 2015-16, a series the Stars won in six games. Although the Stars are ahead in the standings, the Wild have been the better team analytically. Minnesota has posted a 51.9% expected goals-for rating, above the Stars mark of 51.0%.

Like the Atlantic Division, the two and three seeds in the Pacific Division have remained unchanged for the past few weeks. The Los Angeles Kings would have a home-ice advantage over the Seattle Kraken if the playoffs started today. However, the Kraken are just four points behind the Kings, with five games in hand, leaving them with a sizeable advantage to overtake their division foes.

The Stanley Cup hangover is starting to wear off, and we’re starting to get a more sincere effort from the Colorado Avalanche. The defending champs have moved into the third spot in the Central Division on the strength of a 6-1-1 run. They, too, have games in hand. The Avs are three points behind the Winnipeg Jets, playing two fewer games, meaning they could surpass them in the standings with two wins. With three games in hand and only six points behind the Stars, Colorado could re-assume its position atop the Central Division standings if they maintain their solid play.