NHL Playoff Picture: NHL Playoff Bracket if Season Ended Today

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are a hellscape. NHL teams have to run a gauntlet of seven-game series, needing to win five rounds to be crowned champion. The intensity is dialed up, and travel is relentless. That’s why playoff matchups are so critical to which teams advance to the next round. As part of our season-long NHL coverage, we’ll be keeping an eye on how playoff matchups evolve throughout the campaign.

Eastern Conference

#1 Metropolitan Division – New Jersey Devils #2 Wild Card – Detroit Red Wings #1 Atlantic Division – Boston Bruins #1 Wild Card – Pittsburgh Penguins #2 Metropolitan Division – Carolina Hurricanes #3 Metropolitan Division – New York Islanders #2 Atlantic Division – Toronto Maple Leafs #3 Atlantic Division – Tampa Bay Lightning

Few people would have bet that the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings would make this year’s postseason, let alone face each other in the first round. Yet, that’s the reality facing both teams as we pass the quarter-mark of the 2022-23 season. New Jersey has just four regulation losses this year, while the Red Wings are five games above .500 and have a game in hand over the teams closest in the standings.

The Boston Bruins are another squad that has vastly overachieved relative to preseason prognostications. The B’s were expected to be in a rebuilding year after injuries to several key players and an aging core. Still, they would have a home-ice advantage over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round if the playoffs started today. The Penguins straddle a fine line between experience and skill and would be a worthy adversary of the Bruins.

The Metropolitan Division round features the Carolina Hurricanes versus the New York Islanders. Both teams have a sizable gap over their counterparts, but the regular season is a grind, and there’s still plenty of time for other squads to catch up.

No team has underperformed in the postseason, more so than the Toronto Maple Leafs. Counting the playoff bubble from the 2019-20 season, the Leafs have lost seven straight opening-round matchups. With the NHL’s current playoff format, they will eventually have to slay the teams that have held them down for years. That could again be the Tampa Bay Lightning, who dispatched the Leafs in seven games last year.

Western Conference

#1 Pacific Division – Vegas Golden Knights #2 Wild Card – Colorado Avalanche #1 Central Division – Dallas Stars #1 Wild Card – Edmonton Oilers #2 Pacific Division – Seattle Kraken #3 Pacific Division – Los Angeles Kings #2 Central Division – Winnipeg Jets #3 Central Division – Minnesota Wild

A coaching change has made all the difference for the Vegas Golden Knights, who sit atop the Western Conference. They would have to vanquish a formidable opponent in the opening round, with the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche currently occupying the second wild card spot. Irrespective of the round, a playoff matchup featuring the Knights and Avs would be appointment viewing.

The Dallas Stars also underwent a regime change this offseason, bringing in Peter DeBoer. DeBoer has the Stars firing on all cylinders, which could make for an entertaining Conference Quarterfinal matchup with the high-flying Edmonton Oilers. Goals would flow naturally as two of the best offenses in the league collide.

New franchises don’t face the same struggle they used to, with the Seattle Kraken following in the Golden Knights’ footsteps and winning early on in their history. The Kraken have a comfortable cushion as the second seed in the Pacific Division and could host the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs. LA doesn’t play with the same defensive structure that we’re accustomed to, but they would have an experience advantage over one of the younger teams in the league.

Lastly, the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild represent the Central Division showdown in today’s playoff bracket. The Jets are exorcising last year’s demons while the Wild continue to play their brand of hockey with a strong emphasis on defense. With the likes of the Avalanche, Nashville Predators, and St. Louis Blues lurching in the bottom half of the division, neither team should get comfortable in their current position.