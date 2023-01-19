Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs.

The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche hasn’t gotten off to the start many expected, but other teams are on the rise, like the Dallas Stars.

NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today

Central Division

Team Points Winnipeg Jets 59 Dallas Stars 59 Minnesota Wild 52 Colorado Avalanche 47 St. Louis Blues 47 Nashville Predators 46 Arizona Coyotes 31 Chicago Blackhawks 26

Pacific Division

Team Points Vegas Golden Knights 58 Seattle Kraken 56 Los Angeles Kings 56 Edmonton Oilers 51 Calgary Flames 51 Vancouver Canucks 39 San Jose Sharks 35 Anaheim Ducks 29

Current Playoff Matchups

Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings

With the way things are currently structured, the Western Conference playoff bracket will feature an All-Canadian matchup, with the top seed Winnipeg Jets taking on the Calgary Flames. The Jets picked up six points over the last week, which included victories over the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Arizona Coyotes.

Leading the way in the Pacific division is the Edmonton Oilers, who’ve also won three straight games and have started to play some good hockey of late. The Oilers defeated the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, and Vegas Golden Knights during that stretch and would currently match up with Vegas if the playoffs started tonight.

Even though the Dallas Stars sit in a tie with the Jets atop the Central division, Winnipeg currently has the tie-breaker entering action on Tuesday evening. Their current opponent, the Minnesota Wild, have been playing solid hockey, which has seen the Stars post a 6-3-1 record over their last ten games, while the Wild are 5-3-2 over that same sample size.

Another team that’s been rising in the Western Conference standings is the Seattle Kraken, who’re 8-2 over their last ten and would have home-ice advantage over the Los Angeles Kings if their playoff matchup started tonight. The Kings have also been playing strong hockey, putting together a 6-3-1 record over their recent ten-game sample size.

When are the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup playoffs are likely to begin on April 15, 2023, with no current dates.