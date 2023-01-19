NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today
Zachary Cook
Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs.
The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche hasn’t gotten off to the start many expected, but other teams are on the rise, like the Dallas Stars.
Central Division
Team
Points
Winnipeg Jets
59
Dallas Stars
59
Minnesota Wild
52
Colorado Avalanche
47
St. Louis Blues
47
Nashville Predators
46
Arizona Coyotes
31
Chicago Blackhawks
26
Pacific Division
Team
Points
Vegas Golden Knights
58
Seattle Kraken
56
Los Angeles Kings
56
Edmonton Oilers
51
Calgary Flames
51
Vancouver Canucks
39
San Jose Sharks
35
Anaheim Ducks
29
Current Playoff Matchups
Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild
Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings
With the way things are currently structured, the Western Conference playoff bracket will feature an All-Canadian matchup, with the top seed Winnipeg Jets taking on the Calgary Flames. The Jets picked up six points over the last week, which included victories over the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Arizona Coyotes.
Leading the way in the Pacific division is the Edmonton Oilers, who’ve also won three straight games and have started to play some good hockey of late. The Oilers defeated the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, and Vegas Golden Knights during that stretch and would currently match up with Vegas if the playoffs started tonight.
Even though the Dallas Stars sit in a tie with the Jets atop the Central division, Winnipeg currently has the tie-breaker entering action on Tuesday evening. Their current opponent, the Minnesota Wild, have been playing solid hockey, which has seen the Stars post a 6-3-1 record over their last ten games, while the Wild are 5-3-2 over that same sample size.
Another team that’s been rising in the Western Conference standings is the Seattle Kraken, who’re 8-2 over their last ten and would have home-ice advantage over the Los Angeles Kings if their playoff matchup started tonight. The Kings have also been playing strong hockey, putting together a 6-3-1 record over their recent ten-game sample size.
When are the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?
The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup playoffs are likely to begin on April 15, 2023, with no current dates.
