12:39 PM, January 19, 2023

NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today

Zachary Cook

Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs.

The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche hasn’t gotten off to the start many expected, but other teams are on the rise, like the Dallas Stars. 

Central Division

Team Points
Winnipeg Jets 59
Dallas Stars 59
Minnesota Wild 52
Colorado Avalanche 47
St. Louis Blues 47
Nashville Predators 46
Arizona Coyotes 31
Chicago Blackhawks  26

Pacific Division

Team Points
Vegas Golden Knights 58
Seattle Kraken 56
Los Angeles Kings 56
Edmonton Oilers 51
Calgary Flames 51
Vancouver Canucks 39
San Jose Sharks 35
Anaheim Ducks  29

Current Playoff Matchups 

Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings

With the way things are currently structured, the Western Conference playoff bracket will feature an All-Canadian matchup, with the top seed Winnipeg Jets taking on the Calgary Flames. The Jets picked up six points over the last week, which included victories over the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Arizona Coyotes. 

Leading the way in the Pacific division is the Edmonton Oilers, who’ve also won three straight games and have started to play some good hockey of late. The Oilers defeated the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, and Vegas Golden Knights during that stretch and would currently match up with Vegas if the playoffs started tonight. 

Even though the Dallas Stars sit in a tie with the Jets atop the Central division, Winnipeg currently has the tie-breaker entering action on Tuesday evening. Their current opponent, the Minnesota Wild, have been playing solid hockey, which has seen the Stars post a 6-3-1 record over their last ten games, while the Wild are 5-3-2 over that same sample size. 

Another team that’s been rising in the Western Conference standings is the Seattle Kraken, who’re 8-2 over their last ten and would have home-ice advantage over the Los Angeles Kings if their playoff matchup started tonight. The Kings have also been playing strong hockey, putting together a 6-3-1 record over their recent ten-game sample size. 

When are the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup playoffs are likely to begin on April 15, 2023, with no current dates. 