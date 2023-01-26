NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today
Zachary Cook
Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs.
The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche hasn’t gotten off to the start many expected, but other teams are on the rise, like the Dallas Stars.
NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today
Central Division
Team
Points
Dallas Stars
64
Winnipeg Jets
63
Minnesota Wild
54
Colorado Avalanche
53
Nashville Predators
50
St. Louis Blues
49
Arizona Coyotes
35
Chicago Blackhawks
32
Pacific Division
Team
Points
Vegas Golden Knights
60
Seattle Kraken
59
Los Angeles Kings
58
Edmonton Oilers
57
Calgary Flames
55
Vancouver Canucks
39
San Jose Sharks
37
Anaheim Ducks
31
Current Playoff Matchups
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers
Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild
Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings
The Dallas Stars are back on top of the Central Division after picking up four points over the last week. Those points came from victories over Los Angeles and Arizona, which now has the team one point ahead of the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets are still playing some excellent hockey, owning a 7-3 record over their last ten games, and have won two in a row heading into their Tuesday matchup with the Nashville Predators. The Jets and Stars have done a great job separating themselves in the Central standings.
The Vegas Golden Knights have cooled off in the Pacific Division, only picking up two points over the last seven days. If the playoffs kicked off today, they’d find themselves in a matchup against a high-powered offense in the Edmonton Oilers, who’re red-hot, winning six in a row. The Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings have done an excellent job getting back in the picture for the top spot in the Pacific and are within two points of Vegas for the lead.
One team that hasn’t quite solidified itself in a playoff spot is the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. That could change shortly, as the Avs sit just two points back of a playoff spot on Tuesday night and have won five straight games.
When are the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?
The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup playoffs are likely to begin on April 15, 2023, with no current dates.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.