Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs.

The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche hasn’t gotten off to the start many expected, but other teams are on the rise, like the Dallas Stars.

NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today

Central Division

Team Points Dallas Stars 64 Winnipeg Jets 63 Minnesota Wild 54 Colorado Avalanche 53 Nashville Predators 50 St. Louis Blues 49 Arizona Coyotes 35 Chicago Blackhawks 32

Pacific Division

Team Points Vegas Golden Knights 60 Seattle Kraken 59 Los Angeles Kings 58 Edmonton Oilers 57 Calgary Flames 55 Vancouver Canucks 39 San Jose Sharks 37 Anaheim Ducks 31

Current Playoff Matchups

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Dallas Stars are back on top of the Central Division after picking up four points over the last week. Those points came from victories over Los Angeles and Arizona, which now has the team one point ahead of the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets are still playing some excellent hockey, owning a 7-3 record over their last ten games, and have won two in a row heading into their Tuesday matchup with the Nashville Predators. The Jets and Stars have done a great job separating themselves in the Central standings.

The Vegas Golden Knights have cooled off in the Pacific Division, only picking up two points over the last seven days. If the playoffs kicked off today, they’d find themselves in a matchup against a high-powered offense in the Edmonton Oilers, who’re red-hot, winning six in a row. The Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings have done an excellent job getting back in the picture for the top spot in the Pacific and are within two points of Vegas for the lead.

One team that hasn’t quite solidified itself in a playoff spot is the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. That could change shortly, as the Avs sit just two points back of a playoff spot on Tuesday night and have won five straight games.

When are the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup playoffs are likely to begin on April 15, 2023, with no current dates.