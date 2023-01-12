NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today
Zachary Cook
Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs.
The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche hasn’t gotten off to the start many expected, but other teams are on the rise, like the Dallas Stars.
NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today
Central Division
Team
Points
Dallas Stars
56
Winnipeg Jets
53
Minnesota Wild
48
St. Louis Blues
45
Nashville Predators
44
Colorado Avalanche
43
Arizona Coyotes
31
Chicago Blackhawks
24
Pacific Division
Team
Points
Vegas Golden Knights
56
Los Angeles Kings
54
Seattle Kraken
52
Calgary Flames
47
Edmonton Oilers
45
Vancouver Canucks
37
San Jose Sharks
34
Anaheim Ducks
28
Current Playoff Matchups
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames
Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild
Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken
The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars currently reside as the division leaders in the Western Conference. After missing the playoffs last season, the Golden Knights are back with a vengeance as one of the more feared contenders. They haven’t had a positive start to the new year, owning just a 5-4-1 record over their last ten games. Still, their 27 wins are a Western Conference-best.
After sneaking into the playoffs last year, the Dallas Stars have turned the corner, demonstrating they’re a force to be reckoned with. The Stars have won two straight and are 7-3 over their last ten, which still has them with a three-point lead over the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot in the Central. One surprise in the West has been the Colorado Avalanche. They currently sit two games back of a playoff spot and have games in hand, but even with the devastating injuries they’ve dealt with this season, not many expected they’d be outside of the playoff picture midway through the year.
When are the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?
The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup playoffs are likely to begin on April 15, 2023, with no current dates.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.