Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs.

The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche hasn’t gotten off to the start many expected, but other teams are on the rise, like the Dallas Stars.

NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today

Central Division

Team Points Dallas Stars 56 Winnipeg Jets 53 Minnesota Wild 48 St. Louis Blues 45 Nashville Predators 44 Colorado Avalanche 43 Arizona Coyotes 31 Chicago Blackhawks 24

Pacific Division

Team Points Vegas Golden Knights 56 Los Angeles Kings 54 Seattle Kraken 52 Calgary Flames 47 Edmonton Oilers 45 Vancouver Canucks 37 San Jose Sharks 34 Anaheim Ducks 28

Current Playoff Matchups

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken

The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars currently reside as the division leaders in the Western Conference. After missing the playoffs last season, the Golden Knights are back with a vengeance as one of the more feared contenders. They haven’t had a positive start to the new year, owning just a 5-4-1 record over their last ten games. Still, their 27 wins are a Western Conference-best.

After sneaking into the playoffs last year, the Dallas Stars have turned the corner, demonstrating they’re a force to be reckoned with. The Stars have won two straight and are 7-3 over their last ten, which still has them with a three-point lead over the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot in the Central. One surprise in the West has been the Colorado Avalanche. They currently sit two games back of a playoff spot and have games in hand, but even with the devastating injuries they’ve dealt with this season, not many expected they’d be outside of the playoff picture midway through the year.

When are the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup playoffs are likely to begin on April 15, 2023, with no current dates.