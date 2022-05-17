NHL Prop Pick: David Perron (Blues) Over 0.5 Points
Grant White
The Conference Semifinals get underway on Tuesday, with matchups from the Atlantic and Central Divisions. The nightcap concludes with the St. Louis Blues traveling to take on the Colorado Avalanche, a rematch of last season’s opening-round series, in which the Avs swept the Blues.
The Blues are underdogs against the Avalanche, but there’s still some value to target on their side of the ice.
David Perron (St. Louis Blues) – Over 0.5 Points (-130)
It’s been quite the journey for David Perron. The 33-year-old’s foray into the NHL came with the Blues, spending the first six years of his career in St. Louis. Perron bounced around from there, playing with six different teams between 2013 and 2019, before rejoining the Blues full-time at the start of the 2019-20 season. The winger has thrived since landing back in St. Louis, and the Blues are reaping the rewards this postseason.
Perron is the team’s scoring leader, recording five goals and four assists through the Western Conference Quarterfinal. However, Perron’s success runs much deeper than that. The Quebec native was an analytics darling, leading the team in virtually every offensive metric. Among forwards who played more than 35 minutes, Perron led the team in scoring chances with 77 and high-danger opportunities with 24. Consequently, he was the pacesetter in expected goals-for percentage by a wide margin, with a 70.9% rating.
Recognizing his offensive proficiency, the Blues deployed Perron on the powerplay more frequently than any other forward. That led to five of his nine points coming on the man advantage. We suspect that the onslaught continues against an Avs team that had a penalty kill rate of 76.9%. That should help Perron go over his modest points prop.
