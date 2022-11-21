There have been many NHL goalies left in the net during a blowout, but which of those netminders top the history books?

Sometimes, there are circumstances where a goalie has to stay in the net in a lopsided game because of injuries or illness, but others are too proud to leave the crease.

NHL Record for Most Goals Allowed By a Goalie in 1 Game

Frank Brophy was the goalie who allowed the most goals in an NHL game. He played for the Quebec Bulldogs on March 3, 1920, which saw him let in 16 goals during a 16-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.