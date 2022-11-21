Many NHL players have had memorable contests, maybe none bigger than this player who set the record for most goals scored in an NHL game.

Some people might be surprised that this player holds the record, considering some of the all-time greats that have played the game, but this man has etched his name into the history books, and it will be tough to top his feat.

NHL Record for Most Goals Scored By a Player in 1 Game

Joe Malone scored seven goals for the Quebec Bulldogs in a victory over the Toronto St. Patricks on January 31, 1920. Seven other NHL players have scored six goals in a game, but Malone is the only one to record seven in a contest.