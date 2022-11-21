There have been many outstanding performances in the NHL history books, but this player has the most goals ever in a rookie campaign.

With speed and skill continuing to progress in the NHL, rookies are continuing to get better and better, but the current record for most goals in a season by a rookie will be extremely tough to break.

NHL Rookie Goal Record: Most Goals in a Season By a Rookie

Teemu Selanne owns the NHL record for most goals in a rookie season with 76. The Hockey Hall of Famer finished his illustrious NHL career with 684 goals. The 70-goal season was a one-time occurrence for the great Finnish forward, who never scored more than 52 goals in a season after that. Selanne played most of his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks but set the record with the Winnipeg Jets.