NHL Season Over/Under Player Goal Totals

The NHL Is filled with goal-scoring talent, and there’s plenty of value in the over/under department for player’s goal totals.

Alex Ovechkin is chasing the NHL goals record and hasn’t missed a beat, while David Pastrnak is enjoying a breakout year in a contract season.

Let’s look into some of the current over/under goal total props on the FanDuel Sportsbook and determine if there’s any value present.

Alex Ovechkin Over/Under 51.5 Goals (O-106, U-122)

It’s not that we’ve expected a significant drop-off from Ovechkin in goals, but you would be hard-pressed to find people who thought he’d have 32 goals through 52 games. Ovechkin is on a 50-goal pace, with his over/under set at 51.5 and the under slightly more juiced. It’s not wise to bet against the Great Eight, but he hasn’t scored more than 51 goals in any of his last eight seasons, so we’ll play it safe and side with the under.

David Pastrnak Over/Under 58.5 Goals (O-128, U-102)

We’ve always known how talented Pastrnak is, but his numbers this year are somewhat of an outlier. Pastrnak has tallied 38 goals in 51 games heading into the All-Star break, sitting comfortably with the second-most goals in the league. The Czech forward is on pace to score 61 goals, which would eclipse the 58.5 his total is set at. The over 58.5 is juiced slightly at -128, but Pastrnak keeps scoring, so don’t be surprised if he hits the 60-goal plateau for the first time in his career. There’s no better time to put up a career season than in a contract year.

Connor McDavid Over/Under 62.5 Goals (O+112, U-146)

There’s no doubt that Connor McDavid is the most talented player today, and he’s currently on a mission to take home the first Rocket Richard Trophy of his career. McDavid made it his mission this summer to add more goals to his game, and of course, he’s already accomplishing that, leading the NHL in goals at the All-Star break with 41. McDavid is on pace to score 67 goals, and would it surprise anyone if he picked up his pace in the second half? It might surprise the oddsmakers, who have him listed in plus-money odds to score 63 goals or more. Any time McDavid is listed in plus-money odds, and it’s realistic he could do something, that’s an area we will always back.

Jack Hughes Over/Under Goals 50.5 (O-146, U+112)

Speaking of a breakout player, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils is a perfect case. The former first-overall draft pick is enjoying a huge year. Hughes has tallied 33 goals in 49 games, proving why he was so highly touted entering his draft year. The star center is on pace for 55 goals, with the over 50.5 juiced at -146. With what we’ve seen from Hughes and his continued growth, backing the over makes sense.

William Nylander Over/Under 45.5 Goals (O-120, U-108)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have four star forwards, but William Nylander is often forgotten about. The talented Swedish winger is sitting outside the top ten in goals scored with 28, on pace to light the lamp 44 times this season. Nylander’s over/under goal prop is set at 45.5, with the over slightly juiced at -120, while the under is -108. With a bit of value on the under, that’s the direction we’ll lean toward.