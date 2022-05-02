NHL Stanley Cup-Odds Power Rankings: Avalanche Lead Pack

Overview

The Colorado Avalanche will enter the playoffs right where they began the 2021-22 season…as the odds on favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

Not many people expected the Florida Panthers to make the jump to being such an elite team this year, but they did exactly that after bowing out to the two-time defending Stanley Cup Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games last year. The Panthers now boast the second-highest Stanley Cup odds entering the postseason, while a Canadian team makes an appearance at number three on the list in the Calgary Flames, who are a big riser after missing the playoffs altogether last season.

Below in detail are the current top ten favorites to win the Stanley Cup from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Colorado Avalanche (+320)

The Avalanche finished the regular season as the runner-up for the President’s Trophy, but let’s be honest here, this team has one goal in mind right now and that’s to be the last team standing. Colorado is led by Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, but there are questions about if they have the goaltending needed to sustain a long playoff run with Darcy Kuemper.

2. Florida Panthers (+550)

The Panthers were arguably the most active team at the NHL’s trade deadline as they went out and added Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot, to an already loaded lineup. Florida ultimately won the President’s Trophy and will have a home-ice advantage for the entirety of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Aleksander Barkov and the Panthers own the longest postseason series win drought at 24 years, but it’s a safe bet to say that will end this season.

3. Calgary Flames (+700)

Johnny Gaudreau and the Flames were dominant for the majority of this season and that may have been a surprise to some, but maybe it shouldn’t have been as a full season under Darryl Sutter came with a higher ceiling. Gaudreau put up Hart Trophy-like numbers and should be one of the top five vote-getters when the award results are announced. This team is built for the playoffs and there’s plenty of reason to believe they can end Canada’s drought.

4. Tie/ Carolina Hurricanes (+1000)

Carolina isn’t exactly getting the respect they deserve after winning the Metropolitan Division, but a lot of that might have to do with the question marks they currently have in the net. Frederik Andersen is unlikely to be ready during the first round against the Boston Bruins and there are even plenty of people wondering if his backup Antti Raanta is fully healthy either. The Hurricanes are a deep team, but goaltending is integral in the playoffs, and that could be this team’s downfall.

4. Tie/ Toronto Maple Leafs (+1000)

Is this the year that the Toronto Maple Leafs will exercise their playoff demons? They have a difficult path as they begin their postseason against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but there’s certainly a different feel around the Leafs this season compared to years past. With some solid additions at the trade deadline like Mark Giordano, this team is tougher to play against and should be a force if they can make it out of the first round.

6. Tampa Bay Lightning (+1100)

The Lightning will face off with the Maple Leafs in Round 1 of the playoffs and that should be one of the most exciting series in the opening stanza. The Lightning have the postseason experience and made key additions at the trade deadline in Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul, but when will this team finally run out of gas? There’s no doubt there are still multiple elite pieces on this roster, but there’s a reason they currently aren’t cracking the top five.

7. Tie/ Edmonton Oilers (+1600)

Connor McDavid and the Oilers have quietly had a great second half of the season, specifically after they hired Jay Woodcroft to replace Dave Tippett behind the bench. We have yet to see McDavid & Company make noise in the playoffs and there are still question marks between the pipes despite strong play down the stretch from veteran Mike Smith. Will this finally be the year that McDavid and Leon Draisaitl take the Oilers on a deep playoff run?

7. Tie/ Minnesota Wild (+1600)

Kirill Kaprizov eclipsed the 100-point plateau this season and finished the year with 108 points, with the Wild finally boasting a superstar talent upfront. The Wild added Marc-Andre Fleury at the trade deadline and now have one of the best goalie tandems remaining, pairing him with Cam Talbot. This Wild team should be suited for playoff hockey, but they’ll have a big test in Round 1 against the St Louis Blues.

9. New York Rangers (+1700)

Goaltending wins in the playoffs which is no secret to hockey fans and the Rangers certainly boast plenty of championship-caliber netminding with Igor Shesterkin, who should win the Vezina Trophy this season. The Rangers have stars upfront and a Norris candidate on the backend in Adam Fox, but does this team have the playoff experience to make a run that lands them the coveted trophy?

10. Boston Bruins (+1800)

Even when you say you’re going to count out the Boston Bruins, it’s still difficult to actually do so with how much success we’ve seen this team have in years past. As long as Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrňák are around, the Bruins will be a force to be reckoned with in the East. For the first time in a while though, goaltending could be a question mark after having the stability of Tuukka Rask for the last 12 years, with uncertainties surrounding both Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

