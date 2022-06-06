NHL Stanley Cup Odds Power Rankings: Avalanche on Fire

The Colorado Avalanche have been the team to beat in the playoffs so far this season and they now sit just one win away from playing in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Below are the remaining five teams and their odds of winning the Stanley Cup from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Colorado Avalanche -195 (Last week: #1, +170)

The Colorado Avalanche have been the NHL’s most dominant playoff team this season and that shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Avs defeated the Nashville Predators in four games, the St. Louis Blues in six games, and currently have the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of elimination ahead of tonight’s Game 4. Colorado is a sizable favorite to win the Stanley Cup this season at -195 and the only concern they might have moving forward is with the injuries surrounding Darcy Kuemper and Nazem Kadri.

Kadri is expected to miss the remainder of the team’s series against the Oilers, while his status after that remains to be seen. Kuemper appears to be working his way back from an injury he suffered in Game 1 but there still hasn’t been a timetable announced with him, which has Pavel Francouz as the team’s starting goalie. Besides that, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar have been two of the more dynamic players in the playoffs and they’ve helped lead Colorado to this point. It’s difficult to see a team solving this Avalanche squad, but the injuries they currently are dealing with could make you look towards plus-value alternatives in New York or Tampa Bay.

Avalanche lead Oilers 3-0 in Western Conference Finals

2. (Tie) Tampa Bay Lightning +400 (Last week: #2, +250)

The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning came to play on Sunday afternoon in what was essentially a must-win game after falling behind to the New York Rangers 2-0 in their series. The Lightning played their most complete game of the series and came out on top with a 3-2 victory, while also continuing to pile onto the struggles the Rangers have had as the road team in these playoffs. Andrei Vasilevskiy struggled early on during the Eastern Conference Finals but he’s gotten better in each matchup as each round has gone deeper. It was quite telling to see the Lightning’s response in Game 3 of this series, which has once again shown everyone that this team won’t go down without a fight and they still have hopes of an illustrious three-peat. The Lightning’s current price of +400 has them in a tie with their opponent in New York and there’s definite value in that number after we saw them at +250 last Monday.

Lightning trail Rangers 2-1 in Eastern Conference Finals

2. (Tie) New York Rangers +400 (Last week: #5, +1200)

The New York Rangers looked near unstoppable in their first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals against Tampa Bay and even at times during Game 3 on the road. This team found ways to win early during their playoff run and is getting stronger as the postseason has continued. Igor Shesterkin has been the MVP up to this point, while the Rangers have gotten timely goal-scoring from up and down their lineup, including Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider who have combined for 39 points in 17 playoff games. With the secondary scoring, they’ve gotten to go along with their stars being stars, the Rangers are going to be a tough out for the Tampa Bay Lightning. New York boasts odds of +400 to win the Stanley Cup this season and there’s value in that number with how well this team is playing as a whole.

Rangers lead Lightning 2-1 in Eastern Conference Finals

4. Edmonton Oilers +5500 (Last week: #3, +550)

Even after two very good performances in Rounds 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s hard to have a lot of positive things to say about the way the Edmonton Oilers have played in the Western Conference Finals. With that being said, if any team left had the star power to complete this type of historic comeback, it would likely be Connor McDavid and the Oilers. Mike Smith was very solid for Edmonton through two rounds of the playoffs, but it appears the 40-year-old netminder has run out of steam and that showed in Game 3 against Colorado. This Oilers team has been a very nice story during the postseason, but their time at the dance appears to be coming to an end and it’s hard to even fathom considering them at +5500 to win the Stanley Cup.

Oilers trail Avalanche 3-0 in Western Conference Finals

The current Stanley Cup Odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook: