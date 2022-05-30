NHL Stanley Cup Odds Power Rankings: Avalanche Reign

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning continue to boast the best odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Stanley Cup this season.

Below are the remaining five teams and their odds of winning the Stanley Cup from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Colorado Avalanche +120 (Last week: #1, +170)

The Colorado Avalanche didn’t let an opportunity slip them by this time in Game 6, where they defeated the St. Louis Blues and moved on to the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’s a nice change of pace for a core of Avalanche players that haven’t been able to get past the second round in any of their last three tries, which signifies that they finally might be able to finish the job this season. Artturi Lehkonen has proven to be a superb acquisition from the Montreal Canadiens at the trade deadline. He’s added four goals in ten playoff games, giving the team a defensively responsible forward that also chips in on offense. The Avalanche’s most significant question mark entering the playoffs was goaltending, and after a solid start in the postseason, Darcy Kuemper‘s play has slipped of late. Kuemper’s play might make you pause when considering the Avs at +120 to win the Stanley Cup.

Round 3 Opponent: Edmonton Oilers (-240)

2. Tampa Bay Lightning +250 (Last week: #2, +280)

There will be a point where you look back and see how great this run has been for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs are still alive after sweeping their Floridian rivals during the second round of the playoffs. The biggest knock against the Lightning is the unknown status of Brayden Point, whose absence makes their Round 2 performance even more impressive. He might be able to return during the team’s run, but that could also depend on if the Lightning can get by either the New York Rangers or Carolina Hurricanes in the third round. Even with that in mind, it’s hard to count out the Lightning, especially with how well Andrei Vasilevskiy is in the net. The team presents some value at their current price of +250 to win the Stanley Cup.

Round 3 Opponent: Carolina Hurricanes or New York Rangers

3. Edmonton Oilers +550 (Last week: #4, +900)

The dynamic trio of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evander Kane have helped propel the Edmonton Oilers to the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The line has combined for 67 points in the postseason and played a massive role in eliminating the Calgary Flames in just five games. Mike Smith has turned back the clock on Father Time, posting a .927 save percentage through two rounds. However, he has had his share of questionable goals. It’s hard to see any team slowing McDavid and company down, but there are questions about if the Oilers have enough secondary scoring to compete with Colorado. The Oilers currently boast the third-highest odds to win the Stanley Cup this season at +550, which is still an excellent value price, especially when you look at the Avs sitting at +120.

Round 3 Opponent: Colorado Avalanche (+195)

4. Carolina Hurricanes +650 (Last week: #3, +450)

If the Carolina Hurricanes can move onto the third round and take on the Tampa Bay Lightning, they’ll still have a critical home-ice advantage, where they’ve gone 7-0. The Hurricanes’ 0-6 road record will need to be improved on against an experienced Tampa Bay squad. Still, there’s certainly value in the Canes at +650, especially after falling from +450 last week. If Carolina can advance, their defensive style of play should make for an intriguing stylistic matchup against the Lightning, who’ve been playing a more run-and-gun style, relying on their goaltender to make big saves. Carolina might be the most undervalued team on the current rankings, which makes sense with their Game 7 against New York still ahead of them.

Game 7 Odds vs. New York Rangers (-146)

5. New York Rangers +1200 (Last week: #6, +2000)

Igor Shesterkin struggled at the start of the playoffs, but after Game 4 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Round 1, he’s helped turn the team’s playoff hopes around. Shesterkin’s play has put the Rangers in a position to possibly face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round. New York has the worst odds of the five remaining teams at +1200, and it’s not difficult to see why. They’ve struggled to find success away from home, which doesn’t bode well for Game 7 against Carolina. If this Rangers team can move on and face Tampa Bay, their +1200 price on the back of Shesterkin could be one to grab today, especially with the balanced scoring they’ve showcased so far in the playoffs.

Game 7 Odds vs. Carolina Hurricanes (+122)

