NHL Stanley Cup Odds Power Rankings: Avalanche Still Favored
The Colorado Avalanche have made quick work of the Nashville Predators, which has seen their Stanley Cup odds get even shorter over the past week.
Throughout the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there’s been many blowouts and plenty of close series, which have caused some line movement with multiple teams.
Below are the current top ten favorites to win the Stanley Cup from the FanDuel Sportsbook.
1. Colorado Avalanche +220 (Last week: #1, +320)
The Avalanche have been the odds on favorite to win the Stanley Cup all year, and there’s no reason that notion would change, with a chance to wrap up their first-round series against the Nashville Predators tonight.
2. Florida Panthers +700 (Last week: #2, +550)
Aleksander Barkov and the Panthers currently trail the Washington Capitals in Round 1, which begs the question, will their high-scoring offense find its way before it’s too late?
The Hurricanes have let a 2-0 series lead against the Boston Bruins slip away, but the home team has won every game in this set. Carolina has home-ice advantage, which should bode well for them in what’s now a best-of-three.
7. Edmonton Oilers +1500 (Last week: #7, +1600)
Connor McDavid was quiet in the Oilers’ 4-0 Game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, but there still should be optimism around Edmonton, with the series shifting back home for Game 5.
8. /Tie Boston Bruins +1600 (Last week: #10, +1800)
After falling behind 2-0 in their series with Carolina, the Bruins proved you aren’t in trouble until you lose on home ice. Boston ultimately won both games at TD Garden and will now head back on the road with the series tied.
The Wild and Blues have put on a great series through four games in Round 1, and with so many injuries piling up for St Louis on defense, the Wild’s big forward group should be feasting in the next few games.
The Penguins have quietly gone about their business and lead their series with the New York Rangers 2-1. The question in Pittsburgh is, how long can career backup, Louis Domingue, hold down the fort without Tristian Jarry and Casey DeSmith?
