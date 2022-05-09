NHL Stanley Cup Odds Power Rankings: Avalanche Still Favored

Overview

The Colorado Avalanche have made quick work of the Nashville Predators, which has seen their Stanley Cup odds get even shorter over the past week.

Throughout the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there’s been many blowouts and plenty of close series, which have caused some line movement with multiple teams.

Below are the current top ten favorites to win the Stanley Cup from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Colorado Avalanche +220 (Last week: #1, +320)

The Avalanche have been the odds on favorite to win the Stanley Cup all year, and there’s no reason that notion would change, with a chance to wrap up their first-round series against the Nashville Predators tonight.

2. Florida Panthers +700 (Last week: #2, +550)

Aleksander Barkov and the Panthers currently trail the Washington Capitals in Round 1, which begs the question, will their high-scoring offense find its way before it’s too late?

3. /Tie Calgary Flames +1000 (Last week: #3, +700)

Another team in the top-3 trailing in their first-round series is Calgary. The Flames haven’t been able to muster up any offense either, which could be their downfall against a tough Dallas team.

3. /Tie Toronto Maple Leafs +1000 (Last week: #4, +1000)

Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs have had a rollercoaster first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with three of the four games being decided by three or more goals.

5. /Tie Tampa Bay Lightning +1100 (Last week: #6, +1100)

The Lightning and Maple Leafs are deadlocked at two in their series, and the winner between these two clubs might have a deep playoff run ahead.

5. /Tie Carolina Hurricanes +1100 (Last week: #4, +1000)

The Hurricanes have let a 2-0 series lead against the Boston Bruins slip away, but the home team has won every game in this set. Carolina has home-ice advantage, which should bode well for them in what’s now a best-of-three.

7. Edmonton Oilers +1500 (Last week: #7, +1600)

Connor McDavid was quiet in the Oilers’ 4-0 Game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, but there still should be optimism around Edmonton, with the series shifting back home for Game 5.

8. /Tie Boston Bruins +1600 (Last week: #10, +1800)

After falling behind 2-0 in their series with Carolina, the Bruins proved you aren’t in trouble until you lose on home ice. Boston ultimately won both games at TD Garden and will now head back on the road with the series tied.

8. /Tie Minnesota Wild +1600 (Last week: #7, +1600)

The Wild and Blues have put on a great series through four games in Round 1, and with so many injuries piling up for St Louis on defense, the Wild’s big forward group should be feasting in the next few games.

10. Pittsburgh Penguins +1700 (Last week: #11, +2000)

The Penguins have quietly gone about their business and lead their series with the New York Rangers 2-1. The question in Pittsburgh is, how long can career backup, Louis Domingue, hold down the fort without Tristian Jarry and Casey DeSmith?

The current Stanley Cup Odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook: