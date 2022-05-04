NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Best Bets 5/4/22

Overview

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins will look to bounce back tonight in their respective series after lackluster performances in Game 1.

Below, you can look at both Eastern Conference games on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Bruins (+100) vs Carolina Hurricanes (-120) Total: 5.5 (O-115, U-105)

The Hurricanes have had Boston’s number all season long and that continued in Game 1, where they picked up a convincing 5-1 victory. During the regular season, the Hurricanes outscored the Bruins 16-1, which doesn’t exactly bode well for Boston in this series.

There were question marks about the Hurricanes goalie situation with Frederik Andersen sidelined, but Antti Raanta answered the bell in Game 1, stopping 35 of 36 shots.

If you’re the Bruins, it’s going to be difficult to come up with a lot of positives for this Game 2, especially with what we’ve seen out of this Hurricanes team when they’ve collided so far this season. There comes a point in time where the matchup advantage becomes obvious and Hurricanes seem to have that edge over the Bruins. In addition to Carolina’s elite defense.

Until the Bruins prove they can play with Carolina, it’s difficult not to lean in the Hurricanes’ direction at home.

Best Bet: Hurricanes -120

Tampa Bay Lightning (+114) vs Toronto Maple Leafs (-137) Total: 6 (O-128, U+104)

The Maple Leafs came out of the gate hot in Game 1 and posted a 5-0 victory behind three-point performances from Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. It’s hard to see a worse performance from the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Lightning, so expect a much better effort in tonight’s Game 2.

The Leafs held up their end of the bargain in terms of offense, but the Lightning weren’t able to muster up any against Jack Campbell, which was somewhat surprising. The Lightning and Maple Leafs both have high danger offensive talent upfront and there’s somewhat of an expectation that this series will be of the high-scoring variety, much like we were accustomed to during the regular season when these two clubs met. The Leafs and Lightning had four regular-season meetings and three of those four games saw more than six goals scored.

Look for that trend to continue once again here tonight for Game 2.

Best Bet: Over 6 -128