The intensity of the Battle of Alberta is already palpable. The rivalry comes with a renewed energy as the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames face off in a playoff series for the first time since 1991. However, energy wasn’t in short supply through the first round of the playoffs, with both teams coming out of the gates strong in each one of their contests. That led to early scoring in most of their contests, a trend we’re expecting to continue in Game 1 of this Western Conference Semifinal.

Offense was on full display in the Oilers’ opening-round series against the Los Angeles Kings. Edmonton scored three or more goals in five of their seven contests, with their opponent recording four or more in three games. The onset of the scoring was just as impressive as its frequency, those teams combining for an early goal in four of their first-round series games.

Although scoring didn’t flow as organically in the Flames series’ win over the Dallas Stars, there was just as much early scoring. The Flames and Stars combined for goals within the first nine minutes in the same number of contests, cashing at a 57.14% rate.

It’s an incredibly small sample and razor-thin margin, but there’s a modest edge in playing the first goal in 0:01 – 8:59. The Oilers and Flames have identical early-goal ratings this postseason, exceeding the 57.08% implied probability of the -133 price tag.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Neither Team to Reach 3 Goals (+350)