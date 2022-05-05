NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Best Bets 5/5/22

Overview

The Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames both picked up home victories in Game 1 of their series and will look to take commanding 2-0 leads in their respective series.

Below, you can look at both Western Conference games on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nashville Predators (+290) vs Colorado Avalanche (-375) Total: 6.5 (O-130, U+110)

The Avalanche did exactly what the majority of people expected they would in Game 1, as they throttled the Predators by a score of 7-2. Nathan MacKinnon led the team with two goals and one assist and it appears that one of the most electric players in the NHL is ready for a long playoff run.

That’s a lot to read into after just one game in a series, but it’s hard to see the Predators keeping this close without Juuse Saros, especially question marks about their backups in Connor Ingram and David Rittich.

After a five-goal victory in Game 1, the Avalanche are actually 2.5-goal favorites on the puckline and even that number is hard not to like. The Avalanche were able to score at ease in the first meeting, highlighted by a magnificent goal by Cale Makar. It’s really difficult to see this Predators team keep up with Colorado offensively, especially with Darcy Kuemper playing much better in goal of late.

You’re getting zero value in the Avalanche on the moneyline, but the total is worth looking into here tonight, as the Avalanche could eclipse that number once again on their own.

Best Bets: Avalanche puckline (-2.5) +120, O6.5 -130

Dallas Stars (+190) vs Calgary Flames (-250) Total: 5.5 (O-110, U-110)

The Calgary Flames put on a defensive clinic in Game 1 of their series with the Dallas Stars, defeating them 1-0 and limiting them to just 16 shots on goal, which is essentially unheard of in 2022.

Elias Lindholm scored the game-winning goal on the powerplay in the first period and that was all the scoring we saw in Game 1, which is probably exactly how Flames Head Coach Darryl Sutter likes it. This is the type of coach that knows how to win in the playoffs and the Flames have the type of roster he can get the most out of, so the rest of the Western Conference should be on alert.

The Flames also boast one of the best lines in hockey, so they can also score goals if needed. The Stars are essentially a one-line hockey team and if the Flames can continue to limit them as they did in Game 1, this will be a short series in favor of Calgary.

Expect a similar game plan for the Flames in this contest and for them to execute as they did in Game 1.

Best Bets: Flames puckline (-1.5) +110, U5.5 -110