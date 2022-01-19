NHL Western Conference Futures Odds and Analysis Updated: Golden Knights climbing on Avalanche

NHL Western Conference Futures Odds and Analysis Updated for January 19

Two teams continue to dominate the Western Conference Futures boards at FanDuel Sportsbook, while several other squads have looked like serious contenders at various points of the season. The top 10 hasn’t changed much throughout the year, with two teams falling out of the rankings and others moving up and down only marginally. We’re approaching the halfway point of the season, and it’s time to see where the value lies in the futures market.

Top 10 Odds for Western Conference Winner

Colorado Avalanche +240 (Previously +280)

Vegas Golden Knights +350 (Previously +500)

Minnesota Wild +950 (Previously +1000)

Calgary Flames +1000 (Previously +1000)

Nashville Predators +1200 (Previously +2800)

St. Louis Blues +1200 (Previously +1000)

Dallas Stars +1700 (Previously +2000)

Edmonton Oilers +1700 (Previously +650)

Winnipeg Jets +2300 (Previously +1100)

Anaheim Ducks +2300 (Previously +2900)

Teams That Have Fallen Out of the Top 10

Seattle Kraken +12000 (Previously +2000)

Chicago Blackhawks +8500 (Previously +2400)

Colorado Avalanche

The odds-on favorites to represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Final have seen their odds increase since the start of the season. The Colorado Avalanche have been dominant offensively but hampered by questionable goaltending. Nevertheless, the Avs still have the second-best goal differential in the league and sit atop the Central Division with three games in hand over their closest competitor. Colorado will have to exorcise their playoff demons, and based on their position in the futures market, bettors like this to be the year it all comes together for the Avs.

Vegas Golden Knights

Similarly, the Vegas Golden Knights remain second on the futures board, with their odds improving slightly over the past month. The Knights’ rise in the futures market coincides with their return to full health. Max Pacioretty returned to the lineup at the end of November, contributing to a 23-game span in which Vegas outplayed 19 of their opponents across all strengths. The former Canadien did land back on the IR and has been out since December 31, although other key contributors like Mark Stone finally appear healthy. However, the Golden Knights are having similar issues to the Avalanche, as goaltending has been letting them down somewhat. Vegas has the playoff pedigree, and as we’ve seen from them over the past month, few teams can hang with them when they get hot.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild have moved up to third in the Western Conference futures market, thanks to an 11-4-3 run since the end of November. That increase in their betting odds is contraindicated in their advanced metrics, as they don’t support sustained success. Minny ranks 13th in expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five, falling below 50.0% across all strengths and sliding to 16th in the league. Similarly, their PDO ranks fifth in the league and indicates that the Wild are due for regression. If you like Minnesota’s chances to make a run in the postseason, you may be better served to wait for their position in the futures market to decrease.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames’ odds to win the Western Conference have improved since the start of the season and remain unchanged over the past month thanks to an unsuccessful 3-7-1 stretch. Still, the Flames have some of the best metrics in the NHL, establishing the sixth-best expected goals-for percentage across all strengths. Calgary is getting things done on both ends of the ice, allowing the third-fewest high-danger chances and ranking in the league’s top half in offensive metrics. They say that defense wins championships, and the Flames can embody that in the 2022 postseason.

Winnipeg Jets

A coaching change has spurred the Winnipeg Jets into a better spot in the standings and improved advanced metrics. Since Dave Lowry took over for Paul Maurice, the Jets have outplayed all seven of their opponents across all strengths, posting a cumulative 56.9% rating over that span. Winnipeg will continue to lean into their offense over their coming games, as they attempted at least 14 high-danger chances in eight of their past nine games. As we’ve seen, opponents are having a hard time keeping up. The key to the Jets’ success is helping Connor Hellebuyck find his rhythm. This season, the former Vezina Trophy winner is below career norms, but if he gets hot at the right time, he could make the Jets an unbeatable force.

