NHL's Eastern Conference Best Bets for Tuesday

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes will look to use home-ice advantage to their benefit tonight in their respective Game 5s.

Below, you can look at both Eastern Conference games on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Bruins (+125) vs Carolina Hurricanes (-150) Total: 6 (O-102/U-120)

The Bruins took it to the Hurricanes on home ice, winning two straight games, which has this series evened up as it shifts back to Carolina for Game 5. The home team has won every game in this series, a change from the regular season when the Hurricanes had won every meeting against the Bruins.

The Bruins reunited their top line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand for Game 3 and it’s made all the difference, with the trio once again proving how dominant they can be when given the opportunity. Charlie McAvoy was out Game 4 with Covid-19, and it’s unlikely he’s available to play tonight as a result, which should favor the Hurricanes even more in this matchup as the home team.

The Hurricanes played much differently on the road than they did at home, and a lot of that can be credited to the Bruins swarming them, but it’s hard to see them not figuring things out tonight for Game 5, with them outscoring Boston 10-3 at home in this series. Expect a similar result tonight and for the Hurricanes to win by multiple goals again.

Best Bets: Hurricanes puckline -1.5 (+168)

Tampa Bay Lightning (+104) vs Toronto Maple Leafs (-125) Total: 6.5 (O-122/U+100)

This has been one of the more wild series in the first round with three of the four meetings decided by three goals or more, yet the series is deadlocked at two. The two clubs have alternated victories which is good news if you’re a Maple Leafs fan heading into this contest tonight after a Game 4 loss.

The only issue for Toronto might be that the Bolts had a coming-out party in Game 4, as they looked much more like the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions than they have at any point of this series.

Even though this series has been full of blowouts, we’re reaching a point where you’re likely going to see things get tighter, or at least closer in terms of the finishing scoreboard. It’s no secret that both of these teams can fill the net as they’ve shown all season long, but you should likely expect the closest contest we’ve seen out of the prior four games tonight, in which the Leafs continue the trend of alternating winners.

Best Bets: Maple Leafs moneyline (-125)