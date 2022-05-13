NHL's Western Conference Best Bets for Friday

The Calgary Flames will have the chance to be Canada’s first team to advance to Round 2 of the playoffs tonight when they visit the Dallas Stars for Game 6.

Below, you can look at the loan Western Conference matchup on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Calgary Flames (-170) vs Dallas Stars (+140) Total: 5.5 (O+116, U-142)

This series hasn’t been a track meet but there’s been plenty of physicality and tightly contested games, which is really what the playoffs are all about. Dallas took a 2-1 series lead and they deserve credit for that, but the Flames were baited into some of the Stars’ antics and that took them away from doing what they do best, which is scoring goals at five-on-five.

Even with that thought process in mind, the Flames got the majority of their offense in Game 5 from their bottom-six forward group, which means we’re seeing their depth pay off. There also could be breakout games looming from Calgary’s top line. We’ve seen plenty of question marks about whether or not Johnny Gaudreau’s playing style fits in the playoffs and he’s quieted those critics with five points in five games. The Flames are too deep for this Stars team to compete with and their season should end tonight after another gritty victory from Calgary.

In terms of the total, this series has come as advertised and been a low-scoring, hard-fought battle through the first five games. Calgary can score with the best teams in hockey, but the Stars have been far too reliant on one line throughout their season and that just isn’t sustainable in the playoffs. Four of the five games in this series have gone under tonight’s total which is set at 5.5, and there’s no reason to avoid that trend in this Game 6.

Best Bets: Flames moneyline (-170), U 5.5 (-138)