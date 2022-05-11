NHL's Western Conference Best Bets for Wednesday

The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars series is shifting back to the Scotiabank Saddledome for Game 5, with both teams looking to win this pivotal contest.
Below, you can look at the loan Western Conference games on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Stars (+184) vs Calgary Flames (-225) Total: 5.5 (O+104/U128)
After a strong start from the Stars, the Flames have responded with two very strong performances from Calgary in their Game 4 victory. Dallas was doing a good job of baiting some of Calgary’s best players like Matthew Tkachuk in the first three matchups of this series, but the Flames got back to playing their game on Monday and did so in dominant fashion in their 4-1 victory.
This hasn’t been the most exciting series because of the lack of goal scoring, but if you like a good chess match, this could be the series for you. There’s been a lot of adjustments from both coaching staffs, with each team winning once in the other club’s home rink. It’s certainly a possibility that the Stars can respond here tonight with the solid veterans they boast on their roster, but if Game 4 had any indication of where this series is headed, you have to like what you saw from the Flames.
Looking at the total, like we mentioned above, this has sort of been a slow, in-your-face type series, and there hasn’t really been a ton of offense recorded. So far in this series, we’ve seen goal totals of 1, 2, 6, and 5, which should tell you all you need to know about these two teams and how they want to play. The line for tonight is currently set at 5.5 and that number has only been eclipsed once in this series, so you should likely side with the under.
Best Bets: Flames -1.5 puckline (+118), Under 5.5 (-128)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.