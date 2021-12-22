Norris Trophy Futures Odds and Analysis Updated: Ekblad Making Monster Moves

Norris Trophy Futures Odds and Analysis Updated

We are past the quarter-mark for the NHL season, and it’s time to re-evaluate the futures market to see how things have changed since our last update. A pair of rearguards have fallen out of the top, but there’s a group of five defensemen that is starting to pull itself away from the pack. That gap will only widen as the season progresses, so now is the time to buy if you like one of the betting favorites.

Top 10 Odds for Norris Trophy Award Winner

Cale Makar +350 (Previously +550)

Adam Fox +400 (Previously +400)

Victor Hedman +470 (Previously +550)

Aaron Ekblad +750 (Previously +1500)

Roman Josi +1000 (Previously +900)

Charlie McAvoy +2000 (Previously +1500)

Quinn Hughes +2200 (Previously +2200)

Miro Heiskanen +2600 (Previously +1500)

John Carlson +2600 (Previously Not Rated)

Dougie Hamilton +2600 (Previously +1100)

Players Who Have Fallen Out of the Top 10 for the Norris Trophy Award

Shea Theodore +4800 (Previously +2600)

Cale Makar

Injuries slowed the pre-season betting favorite at the start of the season, but Cale Makar has been an unstoppable force since coming back into the lineup. Nineteen of his 26 points have come in the past 14 games, and the 23-year-old has moved to the top of the goal-scoring leaderboard among defensemen, potting 12 through his first 22 games. Among defensemen with at least 20 games played, Makar has the best points per game totals on the season, and he has an outside shot of catching Paul Coffey for the most goals in a season by a defenseman at 48. That’s without even mentioning his advanced metrics, which have him positioned as the second-rated defenseman in expected goals-for percentage across all strengths. We haven’t seen how high Makar can fly yet.

Adam Fox

Right behind Makar in points per game is Adam Fox, the NHL’s points leader among defensemen. Fox has been steady in the futures market, ranking near the top of the leaderboard since the season’s outset. All Fox has done since then is validate the market action. The reigning Norris Trophy winner’s advanced metrics are a step below Makar’s but still but in the upper echelon of the league. Fox sits 16th in the league in expected goals-for percentage across all strengths and has been on the ice for the fourth-most high-danger chances. If that leads to increased output, we could see Fox move back into the betting lead for the award.

Aaron Ekblad

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has come rocketing into the top five. The former first overall selection bounced back after breaking his leg partway through last season, and he’s making a convincing case that he’s the best defenseman in the league. Ekblad has surpassed last season’s point total in fewer games and is well on his way to a career-high in points. He’s got strong underlying metrics supporting sustained production, as he ranks fifth in high-danger chances and fourth in scoring chances, resulting in the 17th-ranked expected goals-for percentage. +500 could be the best price we get on Ekblad for the rest of the season.

John Carlson

Sitting above Ekblad and Fox in the expected goals-for category is John Carlson. Carlson has had an up and down start to the season, recording just three points through his first seven games. Then, the Washington Capitals rearguard went on an incredible run, recording 19 points in 15 games and capturing at least one point in 12 of those 15 contests. Since then, Carlson has tapered off the pace, recording just three points over his past six. If Carlson can avoid spastic production, we could see his stock rise further in the futures market. At +2600 and the possibility of a second-half run, the two-time All-Star presents a ton of value on a top-notch Caps squad.

Devon Toews

Devon Toews isn’t exactly a household name. The fourth-year defender earned his way into the league, spending two and a half seasons in the AHL before being called up to the New York Islanders. Toews was a salary cap casualty and had to be traded to the Colorado Avalanche, where he’s thrived for the past two seasons. Granted, Toews plays second-fiddle to Makar, but the 27-year-old is building his own reputation with the Avs. Toews ranks ahead of Fox, Ekblad, and Carlson in expected goals-for percentage, putting up the 12th-best rating this season. Moreover, he’s recorded 20 points in 16 games, which is well ahead of Makar’s pace. Toews has emerged as a dark horse with +2900 odds, but if Makar stumbles, we will see Toews move even further up the futures board.

