Norris Trophy Futures Odds and Analysis Updated: Makar, Hedman & Fox Battle for Best Blueliner

Norris Trophy Futures Odds and Analysis Updated for January 19

The frontrunners are putting some space between themselves and the dark horses in the Norris Trophy futures market. After a slow start, Cale Makar is on a near-record goal-scoring pace and is the betting favorite to take home the award for the best defenseman in the NHL. Makar is joined by Victor Hedman and Adam Fox, who have flip-flopped on the futures board, while most other defensemen saw their respective odds take a hit. We’re running through how the futures market has adjusted over the past month.

Top 10 Odds for Norris Trophy Award Winner

Cale Makar +175 (Previously +350)

Victor Hedman +400 (Previously +470)

Adam Fox +450 (Previously +400)

Aaron Ekblad +1300 (Previously +750)

Roman Josi +1500 (Previously +1000)

John Carlson +1900 (Previously +2600)

Devon Toews +2600 (Previously Not in Top 10)

Charlie McAvoy +3100 (Previously +2000)

Quinn Hughes +3100 (Previously +2200)

Miro Heiskanen +3100 (Previously +2600)

Players Who Have Fallen Out of the Top 10

Dougie Hamilton +6000 (Previously +2600)

Cale Makar

Although his goal scoring has tapered off over his recent stretch, Makar remains an elite point producer for the Colorado Avalanche. Makar has recorded points in nine of his past 10 games, putting up four goals and eight assists over that span. The former Brooks Bandits defenseman is skating around with a 62.9% expected goals-for percentage, playing an average of 24:34 minutes per game. If we extrapolate Makar’s current production, he would be on pace for a 94 point season over a full 82 game schedule, the highest total from a defenseman since Phil Housley put up 97 in 1992-93. Although Makar has already missed a handful of games, he may surpass the century mark if he sustains his current production.

Victor Hedman

Hedman was third on the futures board last time we checked in but has overtaken Fox for the second-best odds over the past month. The former Norris Trophy winner continues to do it all for the Tampa Bay Lightning, leading the team in ice-time while playing plenty on the powerplay and penalty kill. Hedman has the advanced metrics to support his claim as the best defenseman in the NHL. He’s leading the league in on-ice scoring and high-danger attempts while ranking 15th in Corsi rating among rearguards who have played at least 300 minutes, despite taking on a prominent penalty-killing role. The Swedish D-man has been one of the best on both ends of the ice over the past few seasons, and if Makar falters, Hedman has the inside edge to move atop the futures board.

Adam Fox

The defending Norris Trophy winner has improved from last year’s stats, going from 47 points over 55 games to a point-per-game through his first 39 this season. The difference is that a couple of defensemen have been more productive. Volume-wise, Fox can hang with the best of them, ranking second to Hedman in scoring and high-danger chances. His relative metrics are also inspiring as Fox has a 54.1% shots-for percentage and 56.6% high-danger chances rating while only getting 52.1% of his starts in the attacking zone. Winning awards in consecutive seasons is hard to do in today’s NHL; however, Fox continues to impress on a nightly basis and will give voters something to think about.

Aaron Ekblad

A few factors are working in Aaron Ekblad’s favor as we approach the season’s halfway point. Ekblad has been the stabilizing force on the blueline for the best team in the league and has solid underlying metrics that support sustained production. The former first overall selection has the 12th-best expected goals-for rating among defensemen with at least 300 minutes played, despite ranking 60th in offensive zone starts and averaging the 31st most time on the penalty kill among all players in the NHL. Ekblad has mastered his craft on both ends of the ice, and the better the Florida Panthers look as a team, the more Ekblad’s stock should rise in the betting market.

Charlie McAvoy

Boston Bruins defender Charlie McAvoy’s position on the futures board has fallen since our last update, with his odds dropping from +2000 to +3100. Still, McAvoy remains one of the best defensemen in the league from an analytics perspective. The 24-year-old ranks eighth in the NHL among defensemen in expected goals-for percentage while ranking 58th in on-ice PDO. That implies there’s room to grow for the former All-Rookie blueliner. If the Bruins turn things around, McAvoy will surely be a part of their success, seeing his odds improve in Norris Trophy futures betting.

