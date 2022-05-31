Oilers Boast Best Remaining Value in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers are set to take on the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals, and there’s reason to believe they have the best value remaining.

It’s not difficult to see why the Oilers have the worst odds of the last four teams, which likely has to do with their current opponent being the Avalanche and not actually with what this team is capable of.

There is no line hotter than Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evander Kane, who presented immense difficulties for the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames in the first two rounds. The trio has tallied 69 points in just 12 games, an absurd pace. The Avalanche will likely focus on keeping those three contained, knowing that it will be challenging to keep them off the scoresheet entirely.

Mike Smith was part of multiple blooper reel plays against Los Angeles and Calgary, but the goaltender has been a bright spot for the Oilers and one of the main reasons they’re still alive in the postseason. Smith has a .927 save percentage through 12 playoff starts, and Edmonton will need him to continue that standard of play to have any hope of defeating the powerhouse Avalanche.

The Oilers have been riding their top-line but have also received some depth scoring in Zach Hyman‘s eight playoff goals. Colorado is very deep offensively and should look to win the matchup with their bottom-six forwards, but the Oilers’ speed throughout all four lines might make that a difficult task.

One of the biggest questions heading into this series is whether or not the Oilers’ defense can shut down the Avs’ top players. This series will feature Edmonton’s toughest matchup, and their number one defenseman Darnell Nurse isn’t 100 percent healthy right now. However, veteran Duncan Keith has proven that he still has some gas left in the tank and has been a solid presence on the Oilers’ blue line.

After being swept by the Winnipeg Jets last year in Round 1, the Oilers have rewritten the narrative and done so in a fashion that many people weren’t convinced they were capable of.

Edmonton currently boasts odds of +550 to win the Stanley Cup this season. With the type of performances they’re getting from McDavid, Draisaitl, and Smith, there’s no reason not to be excited about the value they currently present.

Below you can find the remaining four teams’ odds to win the Stanley Cup from the FanDuel Sportsbook.