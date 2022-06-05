Oilers' Evander Kane Awaiting Hearing for Boarding Penalty
Grant White
The Edmonton Oilers’ slim playoff chances could take a hit. No pun intended.
Oilers forward Evander Kane will face a disciplinary hearing after Saturday night‘s hit on Colorado Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri.
The incident occurred just over a minute into the contest, as Kadri chased a puck in the Oilers’ corner. Kane cross-checked Kadri as he was attempting to gain possession of the puck, with the Avs’ forward unable to protect himself as he was propelled into the boards.
Kane was assessed a five-minute major on the play but avoided a game misconduct.
Edmonton’s Evander Kane will have a hearing today for Boarding Colorado’s Nazem Kadri.
There’s been a lack of continuity among fines and suspensions this postseason. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel received only a $3,750 fine for boarding Florida Panther Eetu Luostarinen in their Eastern Conference Semifinal, in which Luostarinen was propelled violently into the boards.
Conversely, Oilers’ forward Zack Kassian was fined $2,500 for removing Avs’ Bowen Byram’s helmet after being hit into Edmonton’s bench in Game 2.
A suspension to Kane would impact the Oilers’ standing in the betting market. Currently, FanDuel Sportsbook has them priced as +106 underdogs; however, those odds will decrease if Kane is forced to sit out Game 4.
