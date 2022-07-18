Oilers GM Ken Holland: 'People Want to Come Here and Join'

The Edmonton Oilers may have fallen short in the Western Conference Finals, but their lengthy postseason journey has had a profound impact when it comes to attracting free agents.

Speaking with reporters, Oilers general manager Ken Holland said, “When you go on a playoff run, players around the league can see what you’ve got to offer…Having the core that we’ve got in Edmonton has people around the league wanting to come here and join, and the run gave the exposure to other players around the league that if they come here, there is an opportunity to play in front of a passionate fan base with a tremendous nucleus of players.”

While boasting the likes of superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are selling points in and of themselves, there is no denying the city of Edmonton is becoming a far more attractive destination for players – forward Evander Kane and goaltender Jack Campbell are the latest to call Alberta home for the foreseeable future.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Oilers at +1600 odds to win the 2022-23 Stanley Cup.