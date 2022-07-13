Oilers Ink G Jack Campbell to 5-Year Contract

According to TSN hockey analyst Darren Dreger, the Oilers have signed goaltender Jack Campbell to a five-year, $25 million contract.
A first-round pick of the Dallas Stars in 2018, Campbell spent the past three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where his career blossomed. Across 77 career starts in Blue and White, the 30-year-old posted a 51-14-9 record, with a 2.47 GAA and a .917 SV%. Campbell was also impressive in the postseason, compiling a 2.48 GAA and a .916 SV% in 14 career playoff games.
The Michigan native immediately becomes Edmonton’s number one goalie, replacing 40-year-old Mike Smith. Smith served as the Oilers’ starting netminder during last season’s run to the Western Conference Finals, where they were swept by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
