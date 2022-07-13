Oilers Ink G Jack Campbell to 5-Year Contract

Looking to take full advantage of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s prime years, the Edmonton Oilers hope they have finally solved their goaltending woes.

The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms with Free Agent goaltender, Jack Campbell. 5 years. $5 million AAV. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

According to TSN hockey analyst Darren Dreger, the Oilers have signed goaltender Jack Campbell to a five-year, $25 million contract.

A first-round pick of the Dallas Stars in 2018, Campbell spent the past three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where his career blossomed. Across 77 career starts in Blue and White, the 30-year-old posted a 51-14-9 record, with a 2.47 GAA and a .917 SV%. Campbell was also impressive in the postseason, compiling a 2.48 GAA and a .916 SV% in 14 career playoff games.

The Michigan native immediately becomes Edmonton’s number one goalie, replacing 40-year-old Mike Smith. Smith served as the Oilers’ starting netminder during last season’s run to the Western Conference Finals, where they were swept by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Oilers at +1700 odds to win the 2022-23 Stanley Cup.