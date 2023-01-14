Oilers' Stuart Skinner may not Return Saturday vs. Golden Knights
George Kurtz
Stuart Skinner may not return to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.
Stuart Skinner's wife Chloe have not yet given birth. Seems less and less likely Skinner will join Oilers in Las Vegas for 2nd of back to back games. Either Jack Campbell starts both games or Calvin Pickard gets a start in LV.
Skinner has been away from the team since earlier in the week as his wife is about to give birth. As of Friday evening, the Skinners are still waiting for their child to arrive, so it seems unlikely that the netminder would make it back in time for the Oilers’ game Saturday versus the Vegas Golden Knights.
Jack Campbell started Friday versus the San Jose Sharks, but it’s unknown if the Oilers would roll with him in back-to-back games. Most teams do not like to start the same goaltenders on back-to-back nights, and if this holds true for the Oilers, then Calvin Pickard could make his first start of the season Saturday.
On Saturday, the Golden Knights are +152 (-1.5) on the puck line versus the Oilers and -154 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-106), and under (-114) on Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.