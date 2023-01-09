Despite the NHL trending toward younger talent, some old-timers have suited up and made a difference in their later years.
Some of these players have shown the durability to continue playing at older ages, and they’ve also found ways to contribute to the scoresheet.
Oldest NHL Players of All Time
Most NHL players that have suited up past the age of 40 have been position players, but some goaltenders have factored into the equation. Gordie Howe is the oldest NHL player to ever lace them up, which saw him play a season with the Hartford Whalers as a 52-year-old. Not far behind Howe is defenseman Chris Chelios, who finished his illustrious NHL career with a seven-game stint with the Atlanta Thrashers as a 48-year-old. Maurice Roberts, a goaltender, cracks the list as a 45-year-old who closed out his NHL career just before his age 46 birthday. The fourth oldest NHL player to be active for a game was all-time great Jaromir Jagr. The great Czech still plays professional hockey but last suited up for an NHL game in 2017-18 with the Calgary Flames. Jagr was 45 years old at the time and was 46 days away from his 46th birthday. Rounding out the top five is Zdeno Chara, who played into his age-45 season with the New York Islanders.
