Panthers' Aaron Ekblad on Track to Return For Playoffs

Ekblad took part in the Panthers’ morning skate on Tuesday but hasn’t played since March 18 due to a lower-body injury. He has scored a career-high 57 points this season, recording 15 goals and 42 assists in 61 games.
Florida head coach Andrew Brunette said of Ekblad, “It was good to see him out there today with the group a little bit. He skated yesterday. So he’s been skating last week or so. We have to be very conscious with him a little bit. We don’t want to push him too hard. His body will tell him when he’s ready to go, but it was a positive sign to see him.”
The Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference with a 55-15-6 record.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Florida Panthers are favored to come out of the East and are +550 to win the Stanley Cup.
