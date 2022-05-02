Panthers Aaron Ekblad Still Not Cleared to Play vs Capitals

Ekblad has been sidelined with a lower-body injury and last played on March 18. He led all Panthers’ defensemen in points with 15 goals and 42 assists despite the layoff. Ekblad was a full participant in Sunday’s practice and was on the ice again on Monday. Once cleared, he should join MacKenzie Weegar as Florida’s top pairing.
Ekblad’s return to the lineup is huge for the Panthers. The 2014 first overall pick is the team’s best defenseman and averaged almost 25 minutes of ice-time during the regular season. It seems that Ekblad could be ready for Game 1, but it’s understandable if Florida plays it safe with their star defenseman.
Florida won the Presidents’ Trophy with a 122-point season and had the highest goal differential in the league at +94.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Florida Panthers are -220 against the Washington Capitals for Game 1 on Tuesday.
