Panthers' Aleksander Barkov could Suit Up Saturday vs. Flames
George Kurtz
Aleksander Barkov could return to the lineup Saturday for the Florida Panthers, the Panthers’ official website reports. Head Coach Paul Maurice provided a positive update on his talented forward yesterday.
Coach Maurice says Aleksander Barkov is feeling better today and they are “optimistic” that he returns to the lineup for tomorrow’s game against Calgary.
Barkov missed the game Thursday for the Panthers as they lost to the Dallas Stars due to an illness. The illness is not expected to be COVID-19-related. The Panthers believe Barkov will be in the lineup Saturday as they host the Calgary Flames.
Barkov is generally one of the better unheard-of players in the NHL. He had a monster season last year with 39 goals, 49 assists, and a rating of plus-36 in just 67 games. This season, however, he only has four goals, 10 assists, and a plus-4 rating in 16 games.
The Panthers are -124 (-0.5) on the puck line and -125 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-118), and under (-104) versus the Flames on Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on FanDuel Sportsbook.
