BETTING Fantasy News NHL
11:53 AM, December 9, 2022

Panthers C Aleksander Barkov Returns to the Lineup on Thursday

George Kurtz George Kurtz

Aleksander Barkov returned to the lineup on Thursday for the Florida Panthers, the Panthers’ official website reports.

Barkov contracted pneumonia approximately two weeks ago and has been dealing with its aftereffects. The illness cost him six games. Barkov may be one of the best players in the NHL that no one talks about. He had 39 goals and 49 assists in just 67 games last season. The Panthers have relied on Barkov to stabilize their offense since trading Jonathan Huberdeau to the Calgary Flames for Matthew Tkachuk.

The Panthers may play in the toughest division, being in the Atlantic. They have to deal with the perennial Stanley Cup threats in the Tampa Bay Lightning (+800), not to mention what might be the best team in the league right now, the Boston Bruins (+350). The Panthers’ odds of reaching the cup stand at +1000. You can find the lines for every team to reach the Stanley Cup on the FanDuel Sportsbook.