Panthers C Aleksander Barkov Returns to the Lineup on Thursday

Aleksander Barkov returned to the lineup on Thursday for the Florida Panthers, the Panthers’ official website reports.

Captain Aleksander Barkov will return to the lineup tonight, per Coach Maurice. Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net. Radko Gudas, Patric Hornqvist, Spencer Knight (non-COVID illness), and Anton Lundell (non-COVID illness) all will not play tonight. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) December 8, 2022

Barkov contracted pneumonia approximately two weeks ago and has been dealing with its aftereffects. The illness cost him six games. Barkov may be one of the best players in the NHL that no one talks about. He had 39 goals and 49 assists in just 67 games last season. The Panthers have relied on Barkov to stabilize their offense since trading Jonathan Huberdeau to the Calgary Flames for Matthew Tkachuk.