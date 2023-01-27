Panthers G Sergei Bobrovsky Questionable for Friday

Sergei Bobrovsky is questionable to play Friday for the Florida Panthers, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Injury updates from Paul Maurice at today’s practice- Eric Staal and Sam Bennett are both expected to be available tomorrow vs. LA Kings. Sergei Bobrovsky is still being evaluated, Maurice says they will wait for tomorrow AM to make decision. — Katie Engleson (@KatieEngleson) January 26, 2023

Bobrovsky has missed the last three games for the Panthers due to an upper-body injury. He’s halfway through his seven-year $70 million contract, but his numbers are underwhelming this season. Bobrovsky has a 3.25 GAA and a .897 save percentage. Those are hardly backup numbers in the NHL, let alone those of a starting goaltender. The problem for the Panthers is that Spencer Knight hasn’t been the same since returning from injury. The Panthers are currently starting Alex Lyon between the pipes, but he has allowed 16 goals in his last three games.