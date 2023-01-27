BETTING Fantasy News NHL
12:51 PM, January 27, 2023

Panthers G Sergei Bobrovsky Questionable for Friday

George Kurtz George Kurtz

Sergei Bobrovsky is questionable to play Friday for the Florida Panthers, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky has missed the last three games for the Panthers due to an upper-body injury. He’s halfway through his seven-year $70 million contract, but his numbers are underwhelming this season. Bobrovsky has a 3.25 GAA and a .897 save percentage. Those are hardly backup numbers in the NHL, let alone those of a starting goaltender. The problem for the Panthers is that Spencer Knight hasn’t been the same since returning from injury. The Panthers are currently starting Alex Lyon between the pipes, but he has allowed 16 goals in his last three games.

