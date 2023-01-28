Panthers Place Sergei Bobrovsky on Injured Reserve

Sergei Bobrovsky on Friday was placed on injured reserve by the Florida Panthers, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Sergei Bobrovsky has been retroactively placed on IR and Eric Staal has been activated from IR. Staal and Sam Bennett will both be in the lineup tonight against Los Angeles, per Paul Maurice. — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) January 27, 2023

The transaction was backdated to Jan.19, so Bobrovsky can be activated whenever the team deems him ready to return between the pipes. Bobrovsky is dealing with an upper-body injury.

The veteran tender has underperformed since signing his seven-year $70 million contract with the Panthers. Florida is hamstrung as they can’t move that contract and don’t have another goaltender in their organization pushing to start over Bobrovsky. It was thought that Spencer Knight might be that person, but he hasn’t played up to snuff since returning from his own injury, and right now, the team has turned to Alex Lyon as their starting netminder.