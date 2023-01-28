Panthers Place Sergei Bobrovsky on Injured Reserve

The transaction was backdated to Jan.19, so Bobrovsky can be activated whenever the team deems him ready to return between the pipes. Bobrovsky is dealing with an upper-body injury.
The veteran tender has underperformed since signing his seven-year $70 million contract with the Panthers. Florida is hamstrung as they can’t move that contract and don’t have another goaltender in their organization pushing to start over Bobrovsky. It was thought that Spencer Knight might be that person, but he hasn’t played up to snuff since returning from his own injury, and right now, the team has turned to Alex Lyon as their starting netminder.
On Saturday, the Panthers will host the Boston Bruins. The Panthers are -178 (+1.5) on the puck line versus the Bruins and +140 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
