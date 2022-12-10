Panthers' Spencer Knight Missed Thursday's Game Due to an Illness

The Panthers have not announced how long they expect Knight to be out. We know that the illness is not COVID-19, so Knight could play as soon as this weekend when the Panthers have back-to-back games in Tampa Bay versus the Lightning and then at home versus the Seattle Kraken.
Knight is in a battle with Sergei Bobrovsky to see who will be the starting goaltender for the team. Bobrovsky may have the larger contract and track record, but Knight has been the more consistent player. This could be a battle that goes on all season long, as the Panthers may just elect to go with the hot goalie on a nightly basis.
The Panthers will take on their division rivals in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Panthers are -210 (+1.5) on the puck line and +115 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-104), and under (-118) Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
