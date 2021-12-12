Panthers Will Be Without Aleksander Barkov, Anthony Duclair Against Avalanche

Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette confirmed that the team would be missing a pair of key players on Sunday. Aleksander Barkov would miss his second straight game on Sunday with an undisclosed injury, while Anthony Duclair remains unavailable against the Colorado Avalanche. Duclair has been out since November 24 with a lower-body injury. Maxim Mamin, who stepped back into the lineup after Duclair went down with the injury, is also unavailable against the Avs.

Anton Lundell has moved onto the second line, centering a line with Carter Verhaeghe and Mamin. Patric Hornqvist or Owen Tippett could move onto the second line to replace Mamin against the Avs. Keep an eye on pre-game line rushes to better understand what combinations the Panthers are going with on Sunday night.

The Panthers have been one of the best teams in the league this season, leading the league with a 0.769 points percentage.

