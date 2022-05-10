Patrick Marleau Announces Retirement From Hockey

Marleau is the all-time leader in NHL games played with 1,779. He finishes his career with 556 goals and 1,197 points.
“As with most professional athletes, I feel like I could play forever. I wish I could play forever — my boys would like to see me play for the next 10 years if they could. But there comes a time when I have to be grateful and thankful for the time I have been given and to make way for the next generation to make their own dreams come true.” Marleau said, “Today, I announce my retirement from hockey. ”
Marleau is the San Jose Shark’s all-time leader in goals, powerplay goals, shorthanded goals, game-winning goals, points, shots, games played, and several other categories. He also played in three All-Star games in 2004, 2009, and 2010.
The 42-year-old played 23 seasons but never won a Stanley Cup. He suited up for three different teams, primarily for San Jose, but spent two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and a brief stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Marleau won a World Championship gold medal with Team Canada in 2003, a World Cup gold medal in 2004, and two Winter Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Colorado Avalanche are favored to win the Stanley Cup at +220.
