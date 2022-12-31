Patrik Laine won't Play Saturday for the Columbus Blue Jackets

Patrik Laine will not play Saturday for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Jeff Svoboda, the Blue Jackets team reporter, reports.

#CBJ head coach Brad Larsen said the team will not have Patrik Laine tomorrow vs. Chicago. With three healthy goalies now on the roster, Larsen said the Jackets will have a discussion on where to go with that today. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 30, 2022

Laine had missed the loss Thursday to the Islanders due to an illness, and now we know the exact nature of that illness. Laine has COVID-19. Laine has been somewhat of a disappointment this season with the Jackets. Not because of his production but because he has had a tough time staying healthy. Laine has nine goals in 20 games, which would put him on a pace for 36 goals over an entire season. However, his best ability does not seem to be availability.