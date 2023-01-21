Penguins Activate Jeff Petry off Long-Term Injured Reserve

Jeff Petry was activated off of long-term injured reserve Friday by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

Petry had been on LTIR with an upper-body injury that cost him 16 games. Petry’s return was a victorious one as the Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Friday. Petry also figured into the scoring with an assist on the power-play goal by Rickard Rakell.

The Penguins have been without Petry and Kris Letang for the past nine games. They got Petry back on Friday and hope to get Letang back either Sunday versus the New Jersey Devils or Tuesday at home against the Florida Panthers. The Penguins will need both not only to get back in the lineup but to stay in the lineup if they want to make the playoffs this season.