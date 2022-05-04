Penguins' Casey DeSmith Leaves Game 1 With Lower-Body Injury

DeSmith pulled himself out in the second overtime of Game 1. He fought the New York Rangers to a standstill, making 48 saves before Louis Domingue had to enter in relief. Domingue finished the job, saving all 17 shots he faced in the Pens’ 4-3 win in triple overtime.
After the game, Domingue talked about coming in so late into the game, “It’s something you prepare for as a backup. You have to be ready at all times, and the guys played super well in front of me for the time I was in there, and I thought Casey gave us an [heck] of a chance to win that game or put us in a position to actually go to overtime.”
Pittsburgh was already without its starting goaltender Tristan Jarry due to an injury and it looks like they might have to start Domingue for Game 2.
The Penguins took a 1-0 series lead, but without a goalie to match the play of Igor Shesterkin, it’s going to be extremely difficult to win four of seven.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Pittsburgh Penguins are +116 against the New York Rangers for Game 2 on Thursday.
