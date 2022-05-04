Penguins' Casey DeSmith Leaves Game 1 With Lower-Body Injury

Overview

NHL.com’s Dan Rosen reports that Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said that Casey DeSmith has a lower-body injury and is considered out.

It's a lower-body injury for Casey DeSmith, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. Currently he's being labeled as "out," Sullivan said. He's being evaluated and is day-to-day. We will know more tomorrow. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 4, 2022

DeSmith pulled himself out in the second overtime of Game 1. He fought the New York Rangers to a standstill, making 48 saves before Louis Domingue had to enter in relief. Domingue finished the job, saving all 17 shots he faced in the Pens’ 4-3 win in triple overtime.

After the game, Domingue talked about coming in so late into the game, “It’s something you prepare for as a backup. You have to be ready at all times, and the guys played super well in front of me for the time I was in there, and I thought Casey gave us an [heck] of a chance to win that game or put us in a position to actually go to overtime.”

Pittsburgh was already without its starting goaltender Tristan Jarry due to an injury and it looks like they might have to start Domingue for Game 2.

The Penguins took a 1-0 series lead, but without a goalie to match the play of Igor Shesterkin, it’s going to be extremely difficult to win four of seven.

