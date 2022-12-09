Penguins D Kris Letang Returns to Practice for First Time Since Stroke

Kris Letang returned to practice Thursday for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kris Letang is on the ice in a regular sweater at Penguins practice. Wow. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) December 8, 2022

This is incredible when you consider that Letang returns to the ice just ten days after suffering a stroke. Letang has yet to be medically cleared to play in a game and isn’t expected to participate versus the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, but his return is not that far off either. This was the second stroke that Letang has suffered. The first was in 2014, costing him more than two months of action. This one shouldn’t keep him out anywhere near that long.

On the season, Letang only has one goal, 11 assists, and a rating of minus-7 in 21 games. Those numbers are unlike Letang, and the Penguins will need him to get back to his usual stalwart self to get this team back to where it wants to be.