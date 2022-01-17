Penguins’ Goaltender Tristan Jarry to Start Tonight in Vegas.

Pittsburgh Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry will get the start tonight in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights – this according to the club’s radio announcer Josh Getzoff.

#Pens HCMS: Tristan Jarry starts against Vegas — Josh Getzoff (@PensJG) January 17, 2022

Jarry returns to the pipes after the Pens rolled with backup goaltender Louis Domingue in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime victory over the San Jose Sharks. The 26-year-old is coming off a rough performance his last time out, allowing six goals on 45 shots as Pittsburgh fell to the Los Angeles Kings 6-2.

Outside of Thursday’s showing, Jarry has been spectacular for the Pens this season, compiling an 18-7-4 record to go along with a 2.05 goals against average and a .929 save percentage. Nevertheless, he is going to be in tough against a Vegas squad averaging 3.5 goals per game – good for third in the NHL.

Currently listed at $8,100 on Fanduel, the British Columbia native could be a nice contrarian option in tonight’s DFS slate, as recency bias and the matchup could drive down ownership.

Fanduel Sportsbook currently has the Penguins as +1.5 road underdogs and -108 on the moneyline.