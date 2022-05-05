Penguins' Louis Domingue Will Start Game 2 vs the Rangers

Domingue entered Game 1 in relief of Casey DeSmith. DeSmith pulled himself out of Game 1 in the second overtime after making 48 saves. Domingue finished the job, saving all 17 shots he faced in the Pens’ 4-3 win in triple overtime. DeSmith was already playing in relief of the Penguins’ top goaltender Tristan Jarry, who is out due to injury.
Pittsburgh’s head coach Mike Sullivan said Domingue is feeling good ahead of Game 2, “He’s confident. He has a little swagger to him. I think that serves him well.” He also said the team isn’t looking ahead as to whether or not Jarry or DeSmith will be available for Game 3.
The Penguins took a 1-0 series lead on Tuesday, but it’ll be tough for any of Pittburgh’s goalies to match the play of Igor Shesterkin through a full seven games.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Pittsburgh Penguins are +132 against the New York Rangers for Game 2 on Thursday night.
