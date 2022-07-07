Penguins Re-sign Kris Letang to 6-Year Extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins appear to be determined to keep the band together as they have extended their veteran blueliner. Kris Letang has signed a six-year, $36.6 million extension that could keep him in Steel Town until 2028.

General Manager Ron Hextall announced today that the club made it a priority to lock up the defenseman, drafted by the Pens back in 2005.

The GM praised Letang saying, “Kris epitomizes what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin. The role he plays on our team is irreplaceable. He is a leader in our locker room, and has made countless contributions to the organization over the last 15-plus years, which includes three Stanley Cup Championships. We are thrilled to make him a Penguin for life.”

Letang is also a six-time All-star and has been a part of Pittsburgh’s “Big Three” for nearly 20 years. The 2005 third-round pick, along with the first pick of the same draft, Sidney Crosby, and 2004 second-overall pick Evgeni Malkin have been the core of Pittsburgh’s winning ways for a generation.

A contract extension for Malkin is next on the docket for Hextall, as the Russian forward will become a free agent if not retained. It has been reported the Pens have offered the 36-year-old a two-year deal in the neighborhood of $6 million annually.

