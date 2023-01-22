Pens Activate Ryan Poehling from IR Ahead of Tilt vs. Devils
Grant White
It’s been a trying few weeks for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pens have been contending with injuries to several key players, negatively impacting their on-ice competitiveness.
Pittsburgh got their starting goaltender back on Friday, as Tristan Jarry made his first start in nearly three weeks. Now, they’ll get a vital depth center back, as Taylor Haase confirmed Ryan Poehling was activated from the injured reserve.
Poehling will be in the lineup Sunday against the New Jersey Devils.
Ryan Poehling has been activated from IR.
The Penguins had an open roster spot from the moves made before their last game so no additional moves were needed today to activate Poehling.
Poehling has been a modest offensive contributor, tallying four goals and four assists in 31 contests. Still, he has relatively strong underlying metrics. The former first-round draft pick has a 46.4% Corsi rating despite starting just 26.0% of his shifts in the offensive zone.
The Penguins are looking for just their fifth win since December 20, but they’ll have to overcome the betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook has Pittsburgh priced as +126 underdogs against the Devils, up from the +116 available earlier in the day.
